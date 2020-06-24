Florida shatters one-day coronavirus case record with 5,500

After a month of decline, hospital admissions for coronavirus also have been rising, with a daily average of 161 statewide over the past week, a 30% jump over two weeks ago. Still, that is about 25% below the state's peak in early May.

State and health officials have said the new cases have skewed younger in recent weeks and have been more likely to be mild or asymptomatic, which has kept the hospitalization and death totals below their peaks.

They’ve cited lax adherence to state guidelines on distancing and hygiene while socializing as a key reason for the surge. More than 40 cases have been linked to a single Orlando-area college pub where state officials have since suspended the liquor license.

Doctors at a major Orlando-area hospital system said many hospitalizations in the most recent wave are less acute than during an earlier peak in April. Dr. Sunil Desai, president of the Orlando Health hospital system that has about 1,800 beds in the Orlando area, said nearly half of the COVID-19 patients were on ventilators during part of April as compared with three of the 108 patients with the virus in the system now.