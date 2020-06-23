Five new COVID-19 cases reported at federal prison in Ray Brook

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAY BROOK — After several weeks of no COVID-19 cases at the Federal Corrections Institute at Ray Brook, four inmates and one staff member have been confirmed to have the virus, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Prisons have been hotbeds for transmission of the virus in New York, and this federal prison peaked this spring at six inmates and nine staff. Corrections officer union leaders said delayed action from the BOP caused this spread, which landed one CO in the hospital on a ventilator for 21 days.

In May, the BOP announced plans to move thousands of new U.S. Marshals Service inmates to quarantine sites at federal prisons around the country — including FCI Ray Brook.

A letter signed by northern New York’s House representative, Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, as well as New York’s Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, expressed “concern and disappointment” that inmates would not be tested before being transferred to the quarantine sites.

State prisons, which have also seen many COVID-19 cases statewide, have been less infected in the North Country.