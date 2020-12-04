 Skip to main content
Five inmates at FCI Ray Brook test positive
Five inmates at FCI Ray Brook test positive

RAY BROOK — Five inmates at the Federal Corrections Institute at Ray Brook have tested positive for COVID-19 this week, according to data from the federal Bureau of Prisons on Thursday.

No staff are reported to have tested positive, according to BOP data.

This prison has seen several spikes of the virus over the past 10 months. The first case was reported in late March. In April, transmission spiked with six inmates and nine staff members testing positive. In June, four inmates and one staff member tested positive. In October one inmate tested positive.

