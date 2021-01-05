Firefighters douse flames at new Saranac Lake hotel

SARANAC LAKE — A fire sent flames up the side of the newly constructed Saranac Waterfront Lodge and filled one wing of the hotel with smoke Tuesday afternoon, but the Saranac Lake Volunteer Fire Department quickly extinguished it.

The flames came from a second-floor bedroom’s heating and air conditioning unit with an exterior vent. Hotel Managing Director Anura Dewapura said the small fire started in the exterior wall of an unoccupied room around 1:25 p.m. He said the fire department was on the scene within minutes and that no injuries have been reported.

“The cause of the fire is currently under investigation,” Dewapura wrote.

Firefighters first attacked the blaze from inside the room after feeding a hose through a window into the second-floor hallway. They followed by going at it from the outside with another hose.

People eating, working and relaxing in the hotel were evacuated and stood outside nervously watching the scene.

After the flames were out, firefighters climbed up to a second-story roof and began cutting away charred siding and fencing to get better access to the unit. As they dug through the siding, they exposed the measurements just recently left by contractors working on the building, which had been covered up by the shingles.