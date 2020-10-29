Fighter jet’s sonic boom resounds far and wide

Military fly-bys were much more common in the North Country before the U.S. Air Force closed its Plattsburgh base in the 1990s.

Sonic booms

A jet produces a sonic boom when it is traveling faster than the speed of sound, a speed which varies depending on a number of factors, including altitude and temperature. At 30,000 feet, the speed of sound is about 670 miles per hour. But at that height a jet must travel 750 mph for the boom to be heard on the ground.

Vermont Air National Guard public affairs spokesperson Maj. Scott Detweiler said a sonic boom projects in a cone outward from the front of a plane as it goes supersonic. If the nose of the plane is facing downward, he said, that boom can be heard and felt on the ground; if the nose is upward, the boom goes into the atmosphere and isn’t heard on the ground.

Detweiler is not a pilot, but as one who fields questions and complaints from the public, he said he asks pilots to generally try to avoid sonic booms that can be heard at ground level, although sometimes these happen unintentionally.

“Our pilots keep a log of any sonic boom that they create, intentional or unintentional” he said.