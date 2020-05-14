FCI Ray Brook to be holding site for new federal prisoners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

RAY BROOK — The federal Bureau of Prisons plans to move thousands of new U.S. Marshals Service inmates to quarantine sites at 11 federal prison facilities around the country — including the Federal Correctional Institute at Ray Brook.

On Monday, 31 members of Congress sent a letter to the both agencies, requesting they test all inmates for COVID-19 before transferring them.

The letter was signed by northern New York’s House representative Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, as well as New York’s senators Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer, both Democrats. The letter is addressed to BOP Director Michael Carvajal and USMS Director Donald Washington, and expresses “concern and disappointment” that inmates would not be tested before being transferred to the quarantine sites.

These sites are being set up to house U.S. Marshals Service inmates until they are cleared to move to their designated institution. The USMS is the enforcement arm of the federal courts, tasked with capturing fugitives, serving federal arrest warrants and transporting prisoners.