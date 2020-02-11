Farmers mull growing marijuana as potential for market grows

The marijuana industry could be a new avenue for Allan Gandelman, an owner and operator of Main Street Farms, which grows hemp and vegetables, but he won’t move into only growing marijuana if it becomes legal.

“We’re never going to get away from growing hemp and making CBD oil,” he said. “The thing we really like about the hemp is it’s accessible to everyone, you know people of all ages, because it doesn’t get you high.”

But Gandelman, president of the New York Cannabis Growers and Processors Association, said he knows of farmers, although not nearby, who will switch exclusively to growing marijuana.

Gandelman also operates a processing facility on Main Street in Cortland and said the equipment he uses there can also be used for adult-use marijuana.

“If the state allowed it — it’s all the same processing equipment — so we could do both CBD and the adult-use processing in the same facility,” he said.

But those answers are still up in the air, as the state isn’t likely to vote on the Cannabis Regulation and Taxation Act until April, Gandelman said.