Farm Wage Board delays lowering 60-hour overtime threshold for farm workers

Ms. McDuffie, Buffalo Urban League chief executive officer, seemed to suggest Monday that she would support a staggered implementation of moving the threshold down toward 40 hours.

“I’m really hopeful that we can move towards some of the actions that we need to take as a board to get to a place that we will have a recommendation that allows us to move forward in a way,” Ms. McDuffie said. “One of the things I read about ... some sort of staggering of the timing on getting to the place that we want to get to in terms of number of hours that a person works before the overtime rules go into effect.”

Mr. Ortt indicated that Republicans are not interested in making any more changes to the overtime rule.

“While (Thursday’s) announcement is positive, the reality is our farms are still under great strain. The Senate Republican Conference believes a vibrant agriculture industry is critical to the economic success of our state. We urge Leaders in Albany to reject any new burdens on our family farms and work with our Conference to advance solutions that will help grow this critical part of our state’s economy,” he wrote.

Mr. Barclay echoed Mr. Ortt’s statement.