ALBANY — Advocates for New York farmers are pleading with state leaders to reject proposals aimed at boosting New York’s minimum wage to more than $20 per hour, contending it would be a major blow to agricultural businesses.

The push for a higher wage floor across the board in New York comes at a time when farmers are already bracing for a lowering of the overtime threshold from the current 60 hours per week. Unions and their allies have convinced lawmakers to ditch the overtime pay exemption farms once had, and eventually bring the threshold from 60 hours of work to 40 hours.

“Minimum wage increases for entry-level employees would force all other wages up and increase payroll taxes, unemployment insurance and other related expenses, all of which cannot be recovered by family dairy farms,” Keith Kimball, chairman of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association, wrote in an April 21 letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The upstate minimum wage is currently set at $14.20 an hour, and is slated to move to $15 per hour at the end of the year. The federal minimum wage remains at $7.25.

There is support for further increases in the New York minimum wage among the Democrats who control the state Senate and Assembly.

Farmers are worried a measure authorizing a minimum wage increase will be tucked into a state budget deal now being negotiated by Hochul and the Democratic leaders of the two chambers.

A budget package could emerge by the end of this week, though no agreement has been announced on some of the most controversial items, such as a measure that would restore judicial discretion in the pre-trial detention of defendants.

Dairy farmers, struggling with a decline in the wholesale price of milk they receive, would particularly be hard hit by a hike in the minimum wage, said Steve Ammerman, spokesman for the New York Farm Bureau.

“Anytime you make labor more expensive, you just drive up the costs for our farms and that makes it more difficult to stay in business and more difficult to produce food for our state,” Ammerman said in an interview.

Hochul, in campaigning for office last year, staged a farm “listening tour,” after telling the farm community “I am here to listen to you, to support you, and to take action on the issues that are important to you.”

In January, Hochul called for adjusting the minimum wage each year, beginning in 2024, by indexing it to inflation. But some Democrats argue a more vigorous effort is needed to boost the minimum wage, pointing to the fact the state has had to deal with the highest rate of inflation in 40 years.

Kimball, in his letter to Hochul, advocated that state leaders try to identify ways to ease inflation instead of mandating further increases in the minimum wage.

Groups such as the National Federation of Independent Business are also urging lawmakers to keep a minimum wage increase out of the budget.

On another budget front, lawmakers signaled that an agreement is expected to emerge on a proposal that would provide all school children in grades kindergarten through 12 with free breakfasts and lunches at school buildings.

Contacted by CNHI, Assemblyman Angelo Morinello, R-Niagara Falls, said he believes before legislation authorizing a minimum wage hike is lumped in with the state budget there should be an open discussion in legislative committees examining the potential impacts such a move would have on farms and other industries.

‘”I’m not opposed to people getting a fair wage based upon the economy today,” Morinello said. “But if they’re going to hurt small business, if they’re going to hurt farmers, if they’re going to hurt industry, then what we have to do is examine it and find a solution to accomplish the goal without any negative impact on those who feed us, clothe us, transport us and provide the products we need.”

Hochul has also proposed modest tuition increases at New York’s two public university systems. But Assembly and Senate Democrats have shown no interest in embracing that proposal.