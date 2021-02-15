Falling inmate numbers inspire push for more prison closings

Assembly Member Linda Rosenthal, D-Manhattan, lamented that more prisons aren’t being closed, saying targeting three out of 52 facilities for closure now “is not a great ratio when we have the tools to make sure people can recover from addiction when they are ready to.”

Michael Powers, president of the New York State Corrections Officers Police Benevolent Association, said the state should be examining ways to protect staffers and inmates from the spread of coronavirus behind bars through social distancing measures. He maintained the closure of additional facilities during the pandemic will increase risks.

Powers also drew a connection between an increase in violent crime across the state and the state’s effort to release more prisoners.

“Violent crime has gone through the roof, but they are not addressing that,” he said.

An ally of the corrections officers, state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, said Annucci’s statement that more prison closures are in the offing is “bad news.”

“So-called bail reform and quickly closing upstate prisons are part of an agenda that seems intent on sacrificing public safety for downstate political gains,” Stec said.