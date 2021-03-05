Faced with ballooning budget gap, UAlbany looks to downsize

ALBANY — Faced with a deficit that in two years has quadrupled, officials at the University at Albany are moving forward with a restructuring plan that will likely include cuts to the university’s academic offerings.

Projected to be as large as $59 million, the university’s budget gap has widened because of the COVID-19 health crisis, but about $44 million is the result of recurring deficits unrelated to the pandemic. In 2019, UAlbany had an operating budget gap of $11.4 million.

To eliminate the structural deficit and stabilize UAlbany’s finances, every division across the university will reduce expenditures by about 15 percent so the university can find about $39 million in permanent savings university-wide, according to Todd Foreman, UAlbany’s chief financial officer.

“It’s going to be extremely challenging. Every person on this campus thinks what they do is important, what they do is meaningful. However, this is an exercise in priorities. We need to decide what we prioritize most,” Foreman said.

Carol Kim, provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, said university leaders have for the first time devised metrics to evaluate which programs are providing the most value to UAlbany and its students, a process that she began when she joined the campus in 2019.