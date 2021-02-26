Experts discuss how COVID severity gets passed on

A study based on research from contact tracing in Spain, published in The Lancet, an infectious disease medical journal, shows that there is an association between a person’s viral load, how many others that person may infect, and how serious those other infections may be.

The coronavirus is spread through respiratory droplets and particles in the air. The higher a person’s viral load, the more virus there is to spread by coughing or breathing, Vox reported this week. And those who are infected by a person with a higher viral load are more likely to get sicker.

That’s where the vaccines come in. In the case of the Pfizer vaccine, according to an observational study based on data from Israel, those who are vaccinated will have a lower viral load if they later get infected. Thus, vaccinated people would be less likely to infect others, Vox reported. Those who are infected with the virus by a person who is vaccinated would then likely experience a better outcome.

A study from the United Kingdom, also published in The Lancet, shows that after an adult is fully vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, that person is effectively protected from both symptomatic and asymptomatic infection. The chances of a fully vaccinated adult developing an infection that can be transferred to others was cut down by 86%, the study found.