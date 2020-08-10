Essex County DA seeks police report for case involving off-duty Cohoes officer

McKown’s call initially triggered a response to his Cohoes home from the Cohoes police department, which was unaware that McKown was in the Adirondacks when he made his 911 call, the Times Union reported. McKown told police that when he engaged the group of young people near his driveway, a young man had fired a gun at him, and that he fired his department-issued weapon four times back while retreating toward a hill, before he threw his gun to the side for fear that the weapon could be used against him. When officers arrived to McKown’s home, they found him asleep and highly intoxicated, multiple sources familiar with the investigation told the Times Union. McKown later admitted that he had given false information, and that he shot at a tree stump in his backyard after he heard a pop and wanted to scare off whoever made the noise.

People with knowledge of the investigation told the Times Union it was Sprague who, in early June, told State Police that there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute McKown for his conduct. Sprague has a different recollection of what happened.