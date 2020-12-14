Essex County chairman: Stop ‘belligerent’ calls to health department

Some Essex County residents are refusing to adhere to public health orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, and elected officials are looking for answers.

The Essex County Board of Supervisors last week discussed piecing together a plan to address what board Chairman Shaun Gillilland described as “belligerent calls” to the county Health Department, in which some residents are refusing to cooperate with quarantine or isolation orders.

When a person tests positive for COVID-19, the county Health Department issues that person a legal order to stay in isolation. When a person is identified as a close contact who may have been exposed to the coronavirus, or when a person has traveled from a place under a travel advisory, the Health Department issues that person a legal order to quarantine. Either way, the county Health Department is required to call residents to inform them of these orders and gather information from them.

Essex County Public Health Director Linda Beers told supervisors on Tuesday that in Essex County, the department has pledged to call every positive case within 24 hours, and call all contacts within 48 hours.