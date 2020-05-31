Essex County among worst in state for 2020 census response

Census data is also used as part of the equation when the federal government disburses billions of dollars in funding and aid, including money for infrastructure improvements. Census data is a factor in some corporations’ decisions on where to establish new business locations. It’s also a factor in federal Pell and Title 1 grants for students, school aid, Head Start funding, funding for national school lunch programs — and even funding for health care systems.

“Think about some of the decisions that will have to be made in the next few years because of COVID-19,” Behler said.

Census data could inform the number of vaccines that are produced, could impact emergency medical personnel, and could determine the amount of funding directed to hospitals.

Some of the lowest response rates are in towns at the southern end of Essex County, such as the town of Schroon, which has a 13.2% response rate. The town of North Elba has a 38.2% response rate — in the last census year, 2010, the town’s response rate was 51.3%. In the town of Keene, just 12.4% of people have responded so far; in Wilmington, 24.8%; and in Jay, 35.5%.

Because of the changes caused by the novel coronavirus, the timeline for this census has shifted. For residents, the timeframe to respond to the census has been extended from July 31 to Oct. 31.