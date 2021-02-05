Essex-Charlotte ferry service to resume Monday on Lake Champlain

Ferry service on Lake Champlain between the town of Essex, New York, and Charlotte, Vermont, will resume on Monday.

The Lake Champlain Transportation Co. halted its southernmost, 25-minute ferry route on Jan. 4.

The ferry operator cited reduced passenger numbers during the pandemic, saying it was "necessary to concentrate our resources to maintain service" at the crossing between Grand Isle, Vermont, and Plattsburgh.

However, users, who include essential workers who continue to commute across the lake and patients who receive medical treatment at the hospital in Burlington, had petitioned for the resumption of service.

When the ferry is not running, drivers must either go north and cross at Plattsburgh or travel south over the Crown Point bridge.

Upon resuming, the ferry will operate on the winter schedule:

From Vermont: 7 a.m.– 5 p.m. hourly

From New York: 7:30 a.m.– 5:30 p.m. hourly

— Emily Russell, North Country Public Radio

