Eric Trump officiated wedding in Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — Eric Trump, the son of former President Donald Trump, was in Lake Placid with his family last weekend to officiate the wedding of two Trump Organization employees at the Whiteface Lodge hotel.

Giavona Pirolo and Mike Vergara were married Saturday with Eric Trump at the altar.

Pirolo is vice president of interior design for the Trump Organization, the hotel and development branch of the Trump family business, and Vergara is senior vice president of design and construction.

Photos on social media showed the Trumps at the Mirror Lake toboggan run with the wedding couple and their family.

A photo posted on Instagram by Lara Trump, Eric’s wife, shows her holding a toboggan with friends and Trump Organization employees Kimberly and Kristina Benza, and was captioned “Winter Olympic Team 2022.” It was not clear if either Eric or Lara Trump took a ride down the toboggan run.

— Aaron Cerbone, Adirondack Daily Enterprise

