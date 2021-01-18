During visit to Fort Drum, Pence thanks 10th Mountain Division for its service

FORT DRUM — Vice President Michael Pence chose Fort Drum for his final public appearance before leaving office Wednesday, his wife told a socially distanced crowd assembled at the Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield late Sunday afternoon.

The second lady got emotional as she noted this would be her and her husband’s last official public event in office.

“It is such an honor to be here with you,” she said, choking back tears.

The vice president and second lady both spoke to members of the 10th Mountain Division, assembled in a hangar, to express their gratitude and the thanks of the Trump administration for the service of Fort Drum’s troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“America is proud of the 10th Mountain,” Vice President Pence said. “Thank you for your service. To the 1st Brigade Combat team, welcome home.”

Fort Drum soldiers have been returning home as the drawdown of troop continues. Most recently, on Christmas Eve, about 200 soldiers were reunited with their families.

Pence spoke of his son and son-in-law’s service and of his father’s time in Army combat in Korea, adding that by not serving in the military himself, it gave him a different perspective. He called himself a “grateful citizen.”