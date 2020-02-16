DOCCS acting commissioner offers more details on prison closure plan

It’s still not known how many prisons or which prisons would close if Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s budget proposal is adopted, but Anthony Annucci — acting commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision — revealed some information about the plan at a legislative hearing Wednesday.

Annucci was asked about prison closures during the public protection budget hearing in Albany. Cuomo, who has closed 17 prisons since taking office in 2011, wants authority from state lawmakers to expedite the closure of more state prisons. Under the proposal, Cuomo could close prisons if he gives state legislative leaders at least 90 days’ notice.

Assemblyman David Weprin, who chairs the Assembly Committee on Correction, inquired about how many prisons would be closed this year. Annucci said a number hasn’t been specified.

“But in discussions with the state we’ve indicated 2,500 beds would be impacted,” he continued. When Weprin asked if that could be as many as two or three prisons, Annucci responded, “That would be within the realm of possibility.”