Diversity leader moving out of Saranac Lake

As a runner, she said, she ran five mornings a week right past the railroad bridge on Forest Hill Avenue that someone defaced with slurs, expletives and the racist phrase, “Go back to Africa.”

“I know that that was meant for me,” she said.

“It is a threat to my life and my safety and my peace of mind.”

She said it was also a threat to the village’s other Black residents. “There just aren’t that many of us,” she said. Saranac Lake’s year-round population is roughly 95% white, according to past census data.

She said the village police chief talked to her and told her officers were investigating the graffiti but have not made any arrests. But she said the mayor should have reassured Black villagers that this kind of crime is not tolerated here.