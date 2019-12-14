Diversity director wants to meet Adirondackers

“I’m an immigrant whose mother is functionally illiterate, whose father died because he couldn’t afford insulin, whose sisters are housekeepers and nannies. As I was getting four degrees, I was working four jobs, so I understand the working class. I understand they’re desperately poor. Poverty doesn’t mean you’re bad. It doesn’t mean you’re immoral. It means at times you were denied access.”

Hylton-Patterson is originally from Jamaica and more recently from the Bronx. She lived most of her formative years in Norway, where she was accepted into a gifted student program. Her voice somehow blends all three countries — simultaneously of the islands, the northland and the city.

“I lived in a place that was even more isolated and rural than the Adirondacks when I was in Norway,” she said. “I lived on an island off the mainland of Tromso. My understanding is that because somewhere is isolated and monolithic in some way doesn’t mean that it’s not inclusive and welcoming. That’s a myth.”

Going from the Caribbean to Scandinavia was the first time Hylton-Patterson ever left her island home.