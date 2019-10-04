Chris Ortloff, a former state Assemblyman who grew up in Lake Placid, was planned to be released from federal prison on Friday.
Ortloff, 72, was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison in 2010 after being arrested two years prior in a State Police sting operation that ended with him arriving at a Colonie hotel for pre-planned sex with preteen girls — who were fabricated by police investigators, although he hadn’t known that. He later pleaded guilty to federal coercion and enticement charges, and was moved from county jail to the Hartford Correctional Center in Connecticut.
As part of his sentencing nine years ago, he was required to register as a sex offender, was fined $50,000 and will be under lifetime supervision.
Asked where Ortloff intends to go after he’s released, a spokesperson for the Federal Bureau of Prisons said for “privacy, safety and security reasons” the department doesn’t discuss plans for inmate release.
Before he ran for office, Ortloff was an anchorman at WPTZ News Channel 5 in Plattsburgh, and before that was a reporter for the Enterprise and for WNBZ-AM radio in Saranac Lake. He wrote a book called “A Lady In The Lake,” about the mysterious death of Mabel Smith Douglass in Lake Placid.
Ortloff, a Republican, served the then-116th Assembly District — it later became the 114th Assembly District — from 1986 to 2006. He rose to assistant Assembly minority leader and chaired the Clinton County Republican Committee. He stepped down as an assemblyman in May 2006 as he was being challenged for his seat by a number of candidates — including Republican Janet Duprey, who ultimately won the seat — because he was appointed by then-Gov. George Pataki to a six-year term on the Parole Board. Ortloff resigned from the Parole Board when he was arrested in the State Police sting.
A months-long investigation into his online conduct ended when Ortloff showed up at the hotel with the intent to rape two preteens — those under the age of 17 can’t consent to sex under state law — with the permission of their “mother,” who was in fact an undercover agent.
It began when State Police investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and then uncovered an online profile registered to Ortloff where he explicitly said he was interested in preteen females.
You have free articles remaining.
An undercover agent contacted him, posing as the mother of an 11 and 12 year old, and told him she wanted her daughters to experience sex with an adult male. Over the course of the investigation, he told the agent that he had oral sex and intercourse with two preteen girls while serving in the Air Force. He sent agents, posing as the agent’s two preteen girls, two hardcore pornographic videos and a nude photo of himself.
When State Police showed up in October 2008 to arrest Ortloff at a hotel where he had planned to meet the girls, he allegedly answered the door naked and had assorted sex toys and accessories in the room.
At his sentencing in 2010, Ortloff apologized for his actions and said he had become addicted to internet pornography.
“I tell you today that I am already healed,” he said, according to the Albany Times Union. “I don’t have these desires any more.
“I don’t think about young kids. I never did when I wasn’t online.”
Ortloff’s family could not be reached for comment Thursday about his release from federal prison.
His sister, Susan Ortloff Cameron of Lake Placid, told the Albany Times Union in a statement nine years ago that the case was a “tragedy” and that it was “important to clarify that Chris’ family are the only victims of any of his activities of his crime.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.