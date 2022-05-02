 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Democrats file federal lawsuit to try to reinstate their congressional map

Congressional district map

This is the congressional district map that Democrats want a federal judge in Manhattan to reinstate.

WASHINGTON — Democrats on Monday made a last-ditch effort to reinstate the New York congressional map that state courts ruled to be an unconstitutional gerrymander, filing a lawsuit in federal court in Manhattan that aims to remove the redistricting process from a state court judge and a court-appointed special master.

The federal court should take over the process, Democrats contended, because the state will not adopt a new congressional map in time for a June 28 primary that the plaintiffs argue is set in stone.

New York’s highest court declared unconstitutional the congressional and state Senate maps drawn earlier this year by the state Legislature, voiding their use for the scheduled June 28 primary election, and ordered a new date — possibly as late as August.

That being the case, “this court should adopt the plan passed by the New York Legislature and signed by Governor Hochul on February 3, 2022,” Democrats said in their lawsuit. “It is the plan that all of New York’s congressional candidates campaigned under, gathered petitions under, and are prepared to run under. It is also the plan that New York state courts were prepared to use for the state’s 2022 elections until just recently to ensure it could conduct timely elections.”

People are also reading…

That’s really the only option the federal court has, according to the lawsuit, “because this court has a short window to implement such a plan — certainly not enough time to retain a special master and craft its own.”

The judge in the state lawsuit on Friday ordered the primary moved to Aug. 23, but the plaintiffs in the case, all Democratic voters in the state, say he cannot do so. Filed by Elias Law Group, a leading Democratic law firm, against the state Board of Elections, the lawsuit argues that under a longstanding federal court order, the state must hold its congressional primary on June 28 as originally planned.

Democrats note that in an election law case from a decade ago, a federal court ruled that the state must conduct its congressional primaries on the fourth Tuesday of June.

Those contests were originally scheduled for June 28, the same day that primaries for governor, state Assembly and other state offices have long been scheduled.

“As a result, under federal law, New York is obligated to hold its federal primary on June 28, 2022,” Democrats argue.

The Democrats’ federal lawsuit is just the latest round of a legal battle stemming from the redistricting process mandated after the 2020 census, which reduced the number of House seats in New York from 27 to 26.

After an independent commission failed to agree on a new congressional map, the state Legislature adopted its own, and Republicans sued, arguing it was an unconstitutional gerrymander designed to help Democrats.

State courts agreed, prompting the state Supreme Court justice in the case, Frank McAllister, to appoint an independent expert to redraw the district lines. But that special master is not scheduled to finish his work until May 20, and Democrats argue that’s far too late.

“New York’s decision to wait several more weeks before adopting a new congressional plan as its federally mandated June 28 primary rapidly approaches is untenable,” lawyers for the Democrats wrote in the federal lawsuit. “The state has an obligation to redistrict in a timely manner. Since it has failed to do so, this court must act.”

Ukraine President Zelensky’s wife says the war hasn’t changed him

