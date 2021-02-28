Democrats ask Essex County to open second early voting site

“We request that the Board of Elections locate and staff an early voting site so all voters who want to, can take part in early voting. We also request that the Board of Supervisors provide funding necessary to support an early voting site in the southern part of the county.”

Because of the number of registered voters in Essex County, this county is only required by law to have one early voting site. As of this past November, there were 25,837 active registered voters in Essex County, plus 1,812 registered voters considered inactive. The state requires one early voting site for every 50,000 voters.

When searching for a location for an early voting site, the Board of Elections has to consider a few factors. Primarily, the location has to be accessible and secure for several days. The Board of Elections has not yet announced where in North Elba the site will be.

The decision to open a second site would lie with the Board of Elections, according to Democratic Election Commissioner Sue Montgomery-Corey. However, to be able to open a second site, the board would need the county Board of Supervisors to agree to provide the funding for it.