DEC releases committee's recommendation for fixing High Peaks hiker crunch

“I absolutely, 100% believe that the DEC … their heart is in the right place,” said Wilson, the committee member and Keene town supervisor. “They were committed to the process, committed to giving us all the tools we needed to have these discussions and make these decisions. They stand behind the recommendations that we came to for the report.

“There’s a lot more going on in the world than just managing high use in the Adirondacks and the High Peaks,” he added. “I think those larger forces are really going to dictate how much the state can tackle right away. On an optimistic note, we’re engaged in discussions on how to move forward with stewardship in Keene, transportation, more toilets, more robust outreach to education and visitors. I really feel like the DEC has gone right into the work of doing this as we gear up for the summer. With that said, it’s a big issue to address. It’s going to take a lot of work, and there’s a lot of demands for managing the ongoing public health crisis and recovering from it. I’m prepared to continue the work we’re doing and be patient.”