DEC personnel fight fires in West and in Adirondacks

In addition to searches, rescues and fires in the Adirondack Park, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation personnel once again have been far away battling wildfires that continue to ravage Western states.
Fighting wildfires
On Oct. 16, a third team of DEC forest rangers, staff and volunteers returned home after being deployed to help battle and contain wildfires raging in Western states. That team includes rangers from Essex and Franklin counties.
A fourth crew left on Oct. 17 for deployment from the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center in Denver.
The third team began their assignment on Sept. 30. The crew includes a forest ranger crew boss and nine firefighters from the ranks of forest rangers and other DEC programs. The returning New York crew joined federal, state and local fire agencies battling wildfires in Gibbons, South Dakota, and was tasked with securing control lines.
Three DEC forest rangers also assisted in fighting fires in California and Colorado. One ranger was assigned to the August Complex Fire in California while another served as task force leader for the Castle Fire in California. A third ranger served as ordering manager for the Williams Fork Fire in Colorado.
The returning firefighters are as follows:
- Robert Praczkajlo, forest ranger, crew boss, Essex and Franklin counties
- Brendan Aschmutat, DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, Saratoga County
- Aimee Bills, forest ranger, Herkimer and Oneida counties
- Michael Giocondo, forester, Lewis County
- Joseph Hess, forest ranger, Saratoga County
- Captain Jaime Laczko, forest ranger, DEC Central Office
- David Nally, forest ranger, Fulton County
- Hannah O’Connor, forest ranger, Warren County
- Jeremy Oldroyd, forest ranger, Broome and Chenango counties
- Kyle Olson, DEC Division of Fish and Wildlife, Tompkins County
- John Rusher, forest ranger, Ulster County
- Neilson Snye, DEC Division of Operations, Franklin County
- Daniel Wehn, DEC Division of Environmental Remediation, Fulton County
Lost hunters
On Thursday, Oct. 22, at 7:08 p.m., Lewis County 911 transferred a call reporting a lost hunter in the town of Watson to DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch. The hunter’s friend contacted 911 reporting that his friend was disoriented and could not be reached by radio.
Forest Rangers Luke Evans, Howard Thomes and Patrick Lee responded to assist. Evans was first on scene and went into the woods, along with a Lewis County deputy sheriff and the reporting party. Evans advised the responders he had located the lost hunter at 9:11 p.m.
The 59-year-old hunter from Queensbury was escorted out of the woods to his vehicle, and the rangers were cleared from the scene.
On Saturday, Oct. 24 at 5:31 p.m., Hamilton County 911 transferred a call to DEC’s Ray Brook dispatch reporting a missing 68-year-old hunter from South Glens Falls in the Siamese Ponds Wilderness Area in the town of Indian Lake.
Forest Rangers Michael Thompson, Lincoln Hanno, John Gullen, Scott Murphy, Evan Donegan and Logan Quinn responded to the hunting party’s camp to begin search efforts.
At 8:30 p.m., rangers were on scene and broke into groups of two for a Type II search by voice along the route of the hunter’s last known location. The hunter responded to a gunshot with one of his own at 1:30 a.m. The hunter was located by rangers at 1:46 a.m., in good health and had built a fire to stay warm. Rangers walked him back the 2 miles to the hunting party’s rowboat and crossed the lake back to camp. Rangers were brought out by other camp members by UTV and were cleared of the scene at 5:15 a.m.
