DEC personnel fight fires in West and in Adirondacks

At 8:30 p.m., rangers were on scene and broke into groups of two for a Type II search by voice along the route of the hunter’s last known location. The hunter responded to a gunshot with one of his own at 1:30 a.m. The hunter was located by rangers at 1:46 a.m., in good health and had built a fire to stay warm. Rangers walked him back the 2 miles to the hunting party’s rowboat and crossed the lake back to camp. Rangers were brought out by other camp members by UTV and were cleared of the scene at 5:15 a.m.