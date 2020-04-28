DEC marking its 50th year amid pandemic

“DEC staff have been instrumental in the early efforts to establish and operate numerous drive-thru testing facilities which have proven critical to the state’s response efforts to identify and mitigate spread of the disease,” she wrote in an email.

Wren also said DEC training with the Incident Command System, which is applied to wide area searches and large wildland fires, have made them a key part of the statewide effort.

“Several DEC forest rangers are part of the New York State Incident Management Team, or IMT, an interagency team comprised of personnel from various state, county and local agencies who represent a variety of disciplines,” Wren wrote.

She said DEC staff are also volunteering with the call center to help individuals filing for unemployment.

She said the DEC continues to perform land and fish population surveys, property inspections and many other field activities that do not conflict with other social distancing requirements.

“New York is the birthplace of the modern environmental movement,” Seggos wrote. “For five decades, we have used science to guide our decisions, policies and regulations. The ongoing response to COVID-19 should remind us all to let science guide us to best address the challenges of the next 50 years. I thank DEC’s dedicated staff, past and present, and our many public and private partners, for providing the strong foundation that will help us continue our legacy of environmental protection for all New Yorkers.”

