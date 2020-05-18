DEC: Fishing, hunting licenses sales surge

However, there have been decreases in:

Resident senior fishing license sales.

Non-resident fishing license sales, both annual, one-day and seven-day.

Non-resident hunting license sales.

Recreational marine fishing registrations, although they experience a slight boost the week of April 26.

Sales at municipal and retail agents, although they experienced an increase the week of April 26.

Some of the decreases are consistent with Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s push to have people stay home and avoid travel, especially senior citizens who are more vulnerable to getting coronavirus.

Alex Barber of East Freetown had decided before the virus hit that this year she would hunt turkey, but now with the virus, hunting has given her something to do.

“I used to go with my grandpa and my parents,” she said. “I haven’t gone since I was 16, I’m 27 now. I think now is the right time. I love being outside anyways so it’s nice.”

Morse urges people new to hunting to go to a sportsman shop to practice and learn gun safety before heading out.

“Personally I think everybody should still have to do an in-field course,” Morse said. “An online course doesn’t give physical, hands-on instruction on how to safely handle a gun. Please go to the range where it’s safe to shoot, just don’t go out to the state land. That’s not the best place to practice.”