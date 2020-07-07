DEC: 'Aggressive' bear euthanized after raiding campsites for food

According to Mowrey, bear canisters should be kept at least 100 feet away from tents, lean-tos and sleeping areas at all times. Their lids should be secured immediately after adding or removing items. All items with a scent — including food, trash and toiletries — should be stored in bear canisters.

“Overnight visitors should cook and eat before dark and should never cook or eat in a tent, lean-to, or sleeping area,” Mowrey wrote in an email last week.

If backcountry campers or hikers do see a bear, the DEC says they should group up, raise and wave their arms, speak in a loud voice, make loud noises by banging pots or clapping, and warn others that there is a bear in the area.

Mowrey also said she encourages visitors to report food and gear loss or close encounters to the DEC, and she encouraged backcountry hikers to carry bear spray, keep it readily accessible and know how to use it.

Black bear movement typically increases in June as the breeding season begins and yearling bears disperse to find their own space, the DEC said in a news release. Sometimes, these bears wander through places like suburban or urban neighborhoods. They have an acute sense of smell and may attempt to consume anything they perceive as edible, including improperly stored garbage, birdseed, livestock, pet food and barbecue grill grease traps. When a bear discovers a food source, it may return or seek similar foods at neighboring properties, and learn bad behavior that can damage human property — and may ultimately lead to the death of the bear.

