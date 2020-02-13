Debate rages over Cuomo's tax plan for legalizing marijuana

Marijuana could become legal in New York this year, but the form that legislation takes has yet to be determined.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is “all in on this. He wants to get this done,” said Darren “Hal” McCabe, executive director of the Legislative Commission on Rural Resources and mayor of the village of Homer. “He likes to be first, and he likes to lead. So I’m very confident that it’s going to get done this year, but I’m not sure what form it’s going to be in.”

McCabe worries that the governor’s proposal, in its current form, would enable large companies to corner the market.

“We do not want this to become big corporate Budweiser or Miller as far as the choices go,” McCabe said. However, if significant changes aren’t made to Cuomo’s proposal, “that’s what’s going to happen,” he said.

The concerns of McCabe, and those of the commission he leads, are contained in a Feb. 5 policy memo to the members of the state Senate and Assembly to get them to incorporate changes in their bills. Assembly Member Barbara Lifton (D-Ithaca) is a co-sponsor of the bill in that house.

The tax scheme is one of main things in need of overhaul, he said.