Dammed pond dries out after state removes long-existing beaver dam

Turtles sun themselves on logs, herons swoop low to stand in the water, loons and mergansers feed and frogs croak. Kent said the beavers dammed up the water generations ago.

“It was always there, always,” Kent said. “Everybody just loved it up there.”

The water body on McKenzie Brook is known colloquially as “Toxic Pond,” because the old landfill, now greened over, can be seen through the trees.

Kent was “mortified” on May 7 when she saw excavator tracks leading off the rails to the dam, the middle of which was torn out. Water that used to trickle through the dam now poured over the top. The water level in the pond was dropping, and mud could be seen along the perimeter.

On May 18, the water had dropped low enough to expose tires, logs and beaver huts out in the pond.

The water flowed over the busted dam and through a culvert, to a pond between the Sara Placid Inn and Suites and the Best Western hotel, under another culvert on state Route 86 and into Lake Flower.

“I fell apart over it,” Kent said with a sad chuckle. “I’m 73 years old. It doesn’t take much to rattle me.”