Dammed pond dries out after state removes long-existing beaver dam

SARANAC LAKE — When the state removed train tracks for its rail trail project earlier this month, it also removed a beaver dam that had created a pond near where McKenzie Brook flows into Lake Flower.
Locals in the neighborhood who frequently walk along the tracks were shocked and upset. They say draining the pond is harming wildlife living there. The state Transportation Department and Environmental Conservation Department say the dam removal was permitted to prevent it from flooding and eroding the corridor, and that effects on wildlife will be minimal.
“Two beaver dams were partially blocking water flow at a culvert, and action was taken to mitigate potential for flooding,” DEC spokesman Jomo Miller wrote in an email. “This is a common and necessary action for mitigating what can be a significant, costly and sometimes dangerous failure of infrastructure.”
Beaver dams are protected from disturbance by humans in New York, but permits from the DEC can allow for “nuisance beavers” to be killed or have their homes torn down. The DEC approved one such permit for the Transportation Department on its rail removal work, and the department contracted that job out to National Salvage.
Dam discovery
Barbara Kent has lived within a mile of the pond her entire life. Several times a day, she walks her dogs, Maisie and Marigold, along the train-track trail that passes the pond.
Turtles sun themselves on logs, herons swoop low to stand in the water, loons and mergansers feed and frogs croak. Kent said the beavers dammed up the water generations ago.
“It was always there, always,” Kent said. “Everybody just loved it up there.”
The water body on McKenzie Brook is known colloquially as “Toxic Pond,” because the old landfill, now greened over, can be seen through the trees.
Kent was “mortified” on May 7 when she saw excavator tracks leading off the rails to the dam, the middle of which was torn out. Water that used to trickle through the dam now poured over the top. The water level in the pond was dropping, and mud could be seen along the perimeter.
On May 18, the water had dropped low enough to expose tires, logs and beaver huts out in the pond.
The water flowed over the busted dam and through a culvert, to a pond between the Sara Placid Inn and Suites and the Best Western hotel, under another culvert on state Route 86 and into Lake Flower.
“I fell apart over it,” Kent said with a sad chuckle. “I’m 73 years old. It doesn’t take much to rattle me.”
When she posted about her discovery on Facebook, friends and neighbors joined in, commiserating about what they saw as an unnecessary destruction of one of their favorite natural resources.
“The partial removal of this dam was performed within our right of way to prevent flooding,” Transportant Department spokesman Joseph Morrissey wrote in an email. “The (DOT) has a standing permit with the (DEC) for beaver dam removal within this corridor.”
“I don’t understand,” Kent said. “It’s never flooded. The motel’s never flooded. It’s never come across Lake Flower (Avenue). That pond never flooded any roads or anything.”
Miller said roads and railroad beds are prone to flooding-related failures, because the bed is built up above the surrounding wetland. When water rises against the base, it becomes saturated and compromised and can lead to “a catastrophic wash-out.”
Kent said she has no problem with the rail trail project, but she hopes it will be accessible to people of all abilities. But work has been done on the train tracks before without needing to rip the beaver dam out, and she doesn’t think it was necessary now.
“Am I being unreasonable?” she said. “This was breeding grounds for so much wildlife.”
DEC asserts the environmental impact will be small.
“While there may be local and short-lived impacts to wildlife, these impacts are not expected to be significant,” Miller wrote. “Some local wildlife species using this wetland may move to other wetland areas and riparian corridors within the immediate area, whereas other species may continue to use the area.”
State Adirondack Park Agency spokesman Keith McKeever said his agency would defer to the judgment of the DEC, because it has jurisdiction.
Kent said she’s worried the now-dry edges of the pond pose a wildfire risk.
Damage
The DEC’s permit to the Transportation Department allowed “removal of beaver dams no more than 2 years old.”
Kent said the dam that has been destroyed had existed for her whole life.
“Beavers continually build up their dams and will also repair them as they become breached or damaged naturally through high-water storm events/winter ice,” Miller wrote. “Depending on the amount of this new dam construction and the history of the dam, the portion that is less than 2 years old can vary.”
Kent says the middle section of the dam removed is old by her estimate.
What now?
Kent wondered if the beavers would rebuild their dam, and if the state would return to remove it again.
Some don’t want to leave it to beavers. Kent said she jss seen other frequenters of the trail throwing branches back into the water.
Kent said this feels like it’s a “losing battle.”
She was even hesitant to tell the Enterprise at first.
“But I kind of felt I owed it to the turtles,” she said.
Kent was ecstatic on Tuesday when she saw a heron — whom she has named Harry — still flying around, but she’s concerned for the turtles, ducks, eagles and geese. She was worried she didn’t see any loons.
She hopes they’ll all find another place to live and expects some of the turtles have taken up residence downstream in Lake Flower.