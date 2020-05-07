CVPH gets go ahead to restart elective surgeries

She is one the leaders affected by a 10 percent reduction in base pay set to go into effect later this month.

"It's my job to lead by example," LeBeau said.

"When you lead, you go first and you let people know that it’s going to be okay and that we are going to move through this."

20 percent

CVPH is working hard to implement a 20 percent reduction in worked hours across the board.

That involves supporting requested leaves of absence; providing people vacation time if they need to care for children or their parents, or simply have time to take; and asking people to take a day per week off wherever they can, LeBeau said.

"We’re partnering with the Department of Labor on a work-share program that allows folks to collect unemployment at either 20 percent or 40 percent for a day or two a week if they’re full-time in order to keep them employed and just kind of ease us through this time until we’re able to get back to whatever the future is going to look like for us."

The hospital has put a hold on some capital projects and asked that contracts with consultants be ended early, LeBeau said.