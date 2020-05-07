CVPH gets go ahead to restart elective surgeries

PLATTSBURGH — University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital received some good news this week.
Late Tuesday night, hospital officials learned that the state had approved the facility's waiver application to begin elective surgeries, CVPH President Michelle LeBeau told the Press-Republican Wednesday.
"We also learned this morning that we received $10.2 million of funding in this latest (federal) stimulus piece," she added.
"That gets us up to $17.1 million worth of funding, which is terrific."
The hospital's goal is to open up its services, albeit with modifications that keep in mind the safety of staff and patients, by the week of May 18.
The plan is to take the next week or so to make sure all the policies and procedures are in place, understood and communicated to both the staff and community, LeBeau said.
'Lead by example'
UVM Health Network had announced last week that it would institute measures such as a temporary hiring freeze, a pause on all capital spending and a reduction in base pay for the network's leaders through the end of the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, to offset the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on its finances.
The network projected that total losses for its fiscal year would come to $152 million. LeBeau had told staff that CVPH's deficit would come to $28 million.
She is one the leaders affected by a 10 percent reduction in base pay set to go into effect later this month.
"It's my job to lead by example," LeBeau said.
"When you lead, you go first and you let people know that it’s going to be okay and that we are going to move through this."
20 percent
CVPH is working hard to implement a 20 percent reduction in worked hours across the board.
That involves supporting requested leaves of absence; providing people vacation time if they need to care for children or their parents, or simply have time to take; and asking people to take a day per week off wherever they can, LeBeau said.
"We’re partnering with the Department of Labor on a work-share program that allows folks to collect unemployment at either 20 percent or 40 percent for a day or two a week if they’re full-time in order to keep them employed and just kind of ease us through this time until we’re able to get back to whatever the future is going to look like for us."
The hospital has put a hold on some capital projects and asked that contracts with consultants be ended early, LeBeau said.
"We have some traveling nurses and we’re moving those nurses on where we can to ensure that we have additional hours for our nurses who may not be getting all the hours that they need and are interested in learning a new skill set."
Redeployment of staff
About 60 percent of the hospital's business is outpatient-related, LeBeau said.
The limitations set by the state, including the suspension of all elective procedures, led to a decrease in both inpatient and outpatient volume of around 50 percent.
As a result, CVPH essentially has double the staff it needs, LeBeau said, resulting in the deployment of employees to other areas.
"We’ve had screeners at the doors, we’ve had to have patient-family liaisons since we can’t have visitors and we want to make sure we can connect our patients with their families," she continued.
"We have used folks just to be communications rovers so that they can carry the priorities of the day, new information from floor to floor.
We tried to find some creative ways to keep some folks working while really trying to meet the needs of the patients, the family members and then the staff that are here."
Redesign
LeBeau does not believe UVM Health Network is going to hand down any edicts on what CVPH and its other affiliate hospitals need to do next.
In CVPH's future, she sees more structure around the 20 percent reduction in worked hours and a lot of redesign work.
"So as we start to bring patients back into the organization, what does that look like if your waiting room can’t be filled, if you have to schedule differently so that you can clean rooms in between patients?"
That could mean longer operating room hours, registering patients over the phone or asking them to wait to come in, and scheduling of tests that people used to be able to just walk in the door and get.
"That will require changes for staffing, but not a loss of jobs," LeBeau said.
Door always open
CVPH leadership communicates with staff by meeting frequently with the two unions — part of the New York State Nurses Association and the Service Employees International Union — to hear feedback and having communications rovers pass along key messages to and collect questions from staff.
And, on Wednesday, CVPH hosted a virtual town hall that around 500 people listened in to. The plan is to hold such events on a monthly basis.
"I think the most important thing for the staff to know is that the door is always open," LeBeau said.
"They can call, they can walk into the office, we can meet them wherever we need to, but we want to make sure that we’re answering their questions as they’re popping up."
Two of Wednesday's three messages to staff centered around notifying them about the elective surgery waiver and additional federal funding.
"The third piece of it is to really let the staff know that services are going to start to resume and we need to all be thinking about that in line with ... how do we do work differently to meet the needs of the patients safely and keep the staff safe."
Diagnostics
A team of physicians and clinical leaders has started assessing all the patients who have had to wait due to the elective surgeries suspension, prioritizing the cases with their ordering physicians, LeBeau said.
"We have started to do some of those surgeries that are more urgent and now we’re looking to kind of beef that up a little bit with the waiver release, and then we’re doing the same for diagnostics."
The diagnostic piece pertains to things like MRIs (magnetic resonance imaging), CT (computed tomography) scans and mammograms, LeBeau said.
The hardest part about diagnostics, she noted, is that everybody likes to have them done at the same times: early in the morning, noontime or after work.
"You have large groups of people like that so that is going to require a little bit more thought."
Thoughtful plans
LeBeau is glad that the timing of Phase 1 of the state's reopening process is aligned with CVPH's own effective reopening.
"The community will feel some sense of comfort that we’re starting to move through this. It’s been a scary time for people."
She believes there are people who have not sought needed care at the hospital out of COVID-19 fears.
"It is safe to be here, we are here for you, we want to take care of you, and we are putting really thoughtful plans together to ensure your safety and the staff’s safety," LeBeau said in a message to the community.
"You just need to know it might need to look a little bit different in order to get there."
