Cuomo power site plan sparks controversy

“Climate change is the existential challenge of our time, and New York state has risen to the occasion by enacting the strongest laws in the nation to protect and preserve our environment,” Cuomo said.

But critics say that streamlining approvals for green energy shouldn’t result in towns and counties being effectively muzzled over the plants being eyed for their jurisdictions.

“This is bad policy for my district, and it is bad energy policy,” said state Sen. Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda. “But it also eviscerates home rule and local input, and that should concern every county executive, every mayor and every supervisor regardless of political party.”

New York has set a target of getting 70 percent of its energy from green sources by 2030. To reach that goal, the state will have to greatly expand the current output of power generated from wind turbines and solar arrays.

'We are thrilled'

An industry group for renewable power companies, the Alliance for Clean Energy New York, applauded Cuomo’s plan.

“We are thrilled by this proposal to expedite renewable energy and its economic benefits,” the group’s director, Anne Reynolds, said in a statement.

