Cuomo pitches new vision for Erie Canal to boost tourism, mitigate flood concerns

There are already five projects designated to receive state support from the $100 million economic development fund. The initial round includes establishing a new water sports course near Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge on the Cayuga-Seneca county line and "movable dams" in Amsterdam and Canajoharie.

Through the Reimagine the Canals competition, a canalside pocket neighborhood will be developed in Canastota, Madison County. Guy Park Manor along the Mohawk River in Amsterdam will be revitalized and a pedestrian bridge will be constructed across the canal lock.

Rounding out the projects is the "Brockport Loop" linking the Empire State Trail to SUNY Brockport in Monroe County. The project will include transforming a canal guard gate into a pedestrian bridge with an overlook. It will be supported by a $2 million grant from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation.

Other priorities outlined in the plan include establishing an irrigation district in western New York to ensure farmers have access to water, especially if drought conditions are present during the summer, and restoring wetlands by releasing water from the canal to boost Lake Ontario tributaries.

Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who noted she lives near the Erie Canal in western New York, believes the plan can make the canal "a major tourism magnet."

"The canals have played a crucial role in New York's history and growth, and with the implementation of these new exciting projects, the canals will remain a vital force and make a positive contribution to the economic well-being and quality of life in the 225 communities they travel through," Hochul said.