Cuomo OKs repeal of 'archaic' New York law banning barbers from cutting hair on Sundays

An obscure New York law prohibited barbers from performing their duties on Sundays.

Until now.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday signed legislation to repeal the section of New York's business law that made it illegal for barbers to engage in "shaving, hair cutting or other work of a barber on the first day of the week."

Barbering on Sunday was considered a misdemeanor. For a first offense, the barber would be fined no more than $5. Repeat offenses would result in fines of between $10 to $25, a jail sentence of 10 to 25 days, or both.

But the law was rarely enforced. State Sen. Joe Griffo and Assemblyman Billy Jones introduced legislation to repeal the language prohibiting barbering on Sundays. It received unanimous support in the state Legislature.

"Barbershops and salons, like all small businesses, have faced significant, unprecedented and strenuous challenges during the coronavirus pandemic," said Griffo, a Rome Republican. "By removing outdated and unnecessary laws such as this, these businesses will be provided with an additional opportunity to recover financially as we work to rebuild our local and state economies."