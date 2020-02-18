Cuomo ensures work is being done to ease crowding in High Peaks

Cuomo acknowledged that the increased amount of tourism has caused some issues.

“We have a lot more people now coming in to do day hiking on the trails,” he said, “so much so that parking and traffic has become a problem. And how do you manage the parking and the traffic and still bring in commercial enterprises? We’re going through that. But it’s a good (economic) engine, no doubt.”

Cuomo pointed to the state’s marketing efforts, such as the I Love NY advertising campaigns, as “one of the reasons you see that increased tourism.” He said once tourists visit the Adirondacks and are exposed to the state-owned Forest Preserve, they “can’t get enough of it.

“I came (to the Adirondacks) before I was governor, I came as a young man. I spent a lot of time with my family, a lot of time with my brother here,” he said. “For me it is magical, and it is spiritual, and it is rejuvenating. It just gives me such a sense of peace and wonder and really renews me personally.

“We love the place itself, but we also have to have an economy. We have to have income, and we have to have jobs, and revenue to allow the local governments to run.”