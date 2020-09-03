Cuomo blasts Trump over threat to defund New York City

ALBANY — The best thing President Donald Trump ever did for his New York City hometown was leave, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a fiery response Wednesday to the president’s threat to defund the city.

Trump released a statement threatening to defund New York City, Washington D.C., Seattle and Portland, Oregon, because of ongoing Black Lives Matter protests and related violence and civil unrest.

“He’s not gonna do anything — he doesn’t have the legal power to do anything,” Gov. Cuomo said of the president Wednesday night during a call with reporters. “He’s not going to stop funding for New York City — he’s not a king. He thinks he’s a king, but he’s not. He’s a president. But there’s the constitution and there are laws, nothing that he knows anything about, but the federal budget is appropriated by law with conditions of funding by law.”

Gov. Cuomo, originally of Queens, railed against Trump for several minutes, saying from the city’s viewpoint, the businessman and former reality television personality is the worst president in history.

“Look, the best thing he did for New York City was leave,” Cuomo said. “Good riddance, let him go to Florida. Be careful not to get COVID.”