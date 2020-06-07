Cuomo adjusts dates school budget ballots to be excepted; extends absentee voting deadline

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

School districts will have an additional week to count mail-in budget ballots, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Sunday.

Districts will now be allowed to accept ballots in person until Tuesday June 9 at 5 p.m. and by mail through June 16, Cuomo said.

The announcement comes as districts across New York struggled to print ballots and mail them to property owners ahead of Tuesday's election deadline.

In addition, Cuomo also said the state will be extending the deadline to submit an absentee ballot for this month's primary election.

Primary ballots will now be accepted up until June 23, the same date as the state's primary.

Ballots must be postmarked by the 23rd in order to be counted.

Cuomo previously signed an executive order allowing all registered voters in the state to vote absentee in the upcoming election to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Extending the deadline to submit absentee ballots builds on our previous Executive Orders to make it easier for New Yorkers to vote absentee in the upcoming primary election and it will help to increase voter participation as we continue to fight this virus," Cuomo said in a statement.

