Woman fatally shot while pushing stroller on Upper East Side

NEW YORK — A 20-year-old woman was fatally shot Wednesday night while she pushed her infant daughter in a stroller on the Upper East Side in New York, police said.

The woman was near the intersection of Lexington Avenue and 95th Street around 8:30 p.m. when she was shot, police said in a statement. She was taken to Metropolitan Hospital Center where she was pronounced dead.

The 3-month-old baby was not hurt, police said, but was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation. City Council member Julie Menin, who represents the area, said on Twitter the victim was the child's mother.

Police identified the woman as Azsia Johnson, of Staten Island.

"More guns in our city means more lives lost," Mayor Eric Adams said during a news conference at the site of the shooting. "It means more babies crying, as those who love them lie dead."

New York, like many other U.S. cities, has contended with rising concern about violent crime, though New York City police statistics show shootings have declined about 12% and murders are down 13% so far this year, compared with the same period last year. But murders remain at their second-highest level since 2012.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

— Associated Press

