 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilton man charged with grand larceny

  • 0

GREENFIELD — State police arrested a Greenfield man Thursday following a warrant issued for fourth-degree grand larceny. 

On Aug. 23 at about 3:36 p.m., a state trooper received a complaint that money had been stolen from a victim’s bank account earlier that month.

The investigation determined Edward W. Dano, 56, used the victim’s bank card without the victim’s permission at multiple ATMs to withdraw over $1,000 and kept the money, police said. 

Dano was arrested by state police following an investigation into an unrelated matter.

He was transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing, then arraigned at Lake Luzerne Town Court and moved to Warren County Jail without bail.  

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Gazans fear more violence after a night of Israeli air strikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News