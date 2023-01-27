Wilton man charged with grand larceny

GREENFIELD — State police arrested a Greenfield man Thursday following a warrant issued for fourth-degree grand larceny.

On Aug. 23 at about 3:36 p.m., a state trooper received a complaint that money had been stolen from a victim’s bank account earlier that month.

The investigation determined Edward W. Dano, 56, used the victim’s bank card without the victim’s permission at multiple ATMs to withdraw over $1,000 and kept the money, police said.

Dano was arrested by state police following an investigation into an unrelated matter.

He was transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing, then arraigned at Lake Luzerne Town Court and moved to Warren County Jail without bail.