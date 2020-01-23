Trooper suspended for firing gun after traffic stop in Franklin County

MALONE — The state police trooper who fired his service weapon after a traffic stop turned into a pursuit Sunday night is currently suspended without pay while the investigation into the incident continues.

Trooper Shawn Windoloski, a three-year veteran of the state police stationed in Malone, fired his weapon into the left rear tire of a vehicle that had initially been pulled over for speeding on State Route 37 in the town of Fort Covington, but fled the scene. The shot was an attempt to disable the vehicle, according to a news release about the incident.

An administrative investigation, which is done per state police policy when a trooper fires their weapon, is being conducted by the State Police Professional Standards Bureau.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The incident began when Windoloski pulled over a vehicle for speeding at approximately 8 p.m. However, the driver fled onto Frye Road, where a male passenger ran from the vehicle. Once the passenger was out of the vehicle, the driver fled again, leading Windoloski to fire his weapon “into the left rear tire in an attempt to disable the car,” the release said.

However, the driver continued to flee, resulting in a second pursuit that lasted approximately 4 miles, ending on Quain Road, the release said. At that point, the driver was taken into custody.