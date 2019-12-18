State Police investigate fatal crash on Route 86 outside Lake Placid

LAKE PLACID — One person died and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision Wednesday afternoon on state Route 86 northeast of Lake Placid.

State Police Troop B spokesperson Jennifer Fleishman said the collision was weather related. Heavy snow has fallen Tuesday and Wednesday, and roads have been slippery. A snow squall was blowing through the Tri-Lakes area around the time the collision took place.

State troopers and the Lake Placid Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash at about 1:51 p.m. Wednesday. As one drives from Lake Placid toward Wilmington, the site of the collision was past Cobble Hill Road and before the “Cherry Patch,” a pull-off before River Road, according to the fire department.

No names have been released. The injured person was transported to a local hospital for a head injury, according to State Police.

The roadway was shut down from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Lake Placid and Wilmington firefighters directed traffic, and the Saranac Lake Volunteer Rescue Squad stood by to cover the Lake Placid station. The Lake Placid fire department sent 21 members and two trucks and didn’t return to the station until 4:21 p.m.

The collision is under investigation, police said.