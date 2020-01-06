Police: Son shoots, kills father in Montgomery County

MOHAWK — State Police are investigating an apparent homicide involving a father and son at a residence early Monday morning.

State Police said the Montgomery County dispatch received a 911 call at 5:43 a.m. from Alexander R. Eller, 20, stating he shot his father in their State Route 334 residence.

State Police and Montgomery County Sheriffs responded to the home and located Dallas B. Eller Jr., 56, suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest, according to a news release.

Life saving measures were applied by EMS to no avail.

Alexander Eller is in police custody and charges are pending further investigation.

Details of what led up to the shooting and the type of firearm have not been released to the public.

State Police will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. at the Troop G headquarters in Latham.