Police: Fonda man drowns in Schoharie Creek
Police: Fonda man drowns in Schoharie Creek

FLORIDA — A Fonda man accidentally drowned Tuesday in the Schoharie Creek, according to State Police.

State Police said Edward Kazlauskas, 79, was discovered deceased in the waterway near Power House Road at about 1:15 p.m. by individuals who had gone to the area to swim. 

An autopsy was performed at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam and the cause of death has been determined to be accidental drowning.

The case remains under investigation by State Police.

