Appeals court upholds murder sentence in 2017 deaths of Glens Falls mother, daughter

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred in August 2017, during the course of which Redden, while visiting the victims' home, killed Riley and her daughter with a knife.

"As he spoke with the mother in the kitchen, defendant, who was 'coming down' from being high on cocaine, 'got . . . some kind of way' and 'snapped,' whereupon he grabbed the mother, with whom he was casually acquainted," then strangled and used a knife to kill Riley, according to the appeal decision. "The child, who defendant did not realize was at home, then poked her head around the corner of the kitchen, at which point defendant pursued the child, 'snatched her up,'" and then followed through with the killing in a similar way.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone, in the news release, states that his office hoped the ruling would bring some closure for the victim’s family while keeping the defendant in prison for at least 44 years.

“I hope the court’s decision brings some peace to the family who suffered unthinkable, heartbreaking loss,” Carusone said. “I commend law enforcement for quickly apprehending the defendant and solving these crimes. I also thank Assistant District Attorney Rebecca Nealon who prepared an excellent appellate brief, which clearly explained why the life sentences should stand.”

Redden, 23, is serving his sentence in maximum-security Elmira Correctional Facility and is not eligible for consideration of release until August 2061.

