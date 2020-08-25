COVID scare at gas station in Saranac Lake

SARANAC LAKE — A person allegedly broke public health orders on Sunday and left quarantine to visit a gas station in Saranac Lake.

It wasn’t immediately clear Monday if the person — who has not been identified and likely won’t be, due to federal privacy laws — had tested positive for COVID-19 and left mandatory isolation, or if the person was in quarantine after a possible exposure to coronavirus and awaiting test results. Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane declined to comment, and county Public Health Director Kathleen Strack did not immediately respond to questions about the case on Monday.

The person entered the Hyde Mobil convenience store on Broadway between 6:11 and 6:17 p.m. Sunday, the Hyde Fuel Co. said in a statement. A concerned citizen called 911 to report that the person was headed to the station, and as the person was leaving the store, Saranac Lake village police arrived on scene.

Police immediately secured the store. Customers who may have been affected were contacted by the county Public Health department. The store’s staff were cleared by the health department because the person was in the store for a short period of time and the staff members were wearing masks, the fuel company says.