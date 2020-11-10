COVID hits Adirondack Daily Enterprise

SARANAC LAKE — An Adirondack Daily Enterprise reporter who interviewed voters on Election Day has tested positive for COVID-19, and much of the newspaper’s staff has been placed on quarantine until Nov. 17.

At least six other Enterprise staff members who were exposed to the reporter have now been ordered to quarantine by either the Franklin or Essex County health department.

The Enterprise will continue to publish, both in print and online.

The Enterprise reporter who tested positive learned of the potential exposure as the paper was being sent to press on election night, Tuesday, Nov. 3. The reporter and another staff member received a message from a friend with whom they had socialized over the prior weekend, saying that friend tested positive for COVID-19.

Since then, those two staff members have been quarantined at home, only leaving home to get tested Friday at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake. They received their test results Sunday. One, the reporter, was positive; the other was negative.

The one who tested positive felt slight symptoms Thursday, such as a headache and sore throat, but those quickly went away and may have been exacerbated by a shortage of sleep on election night.