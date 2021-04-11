COVID-19 outbreak ongoing at Fulton County Jail

To the east of Fulton County, Saratoga County has had 111 COVID-19 cases among inmates over the past year and 33 cases among corrections staff, with no deaths.

Schenectady County has had 18 positive cases among inmates and 55 cases among corrections staff, with no deaths for either. Albany County has had 148 county jail inmates test positive, and 105 staff members, with no deaths for either.

The New York state prison system has had it worse. As of Thursday, a total of 6,421 inmates in state prisons have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past year and 35 of them have died, according to data from the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Giardino said Fulton County in 2020 had “a couple of” positive cases among sheriff’s deputies, but none leading up to the March 26 outbreak at the jail.

“We’ve worked with our medical professionals and our medical staff and neither of them can isolate patient zero — it’s not always the first person to show symptoms because they can be asymptomatic,” he said. “Every inmate we got from Herkimer and Saratoga were tested before we got them and they tested negative, or we wouldn’t have been able to accept them, and the 13 prisoners we’ve sent to state prison have all tested negative, otherwise the state prison wouldn’t have taken them.”