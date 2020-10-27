COVID-19 outbreak at Elmira prison tops 550 cases

ELMIRA — As the COVID-19 outbreak at the Elmira Correctional Facility hit 556 cases, New York state has been using rapid tests and pursuing contact-tracing to limit the coronavirus' spread both inside and outside the prison walls, state officials said Monday.

The comments came after the Southern Tier prison has become the hardest-hit site within the state correctional system, which was reporting about 700 active cases among its more than 36,000 inmates, according to state officials and state data.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision last week closed the Elmira prison facility to visitors in response to the outbreak.

About 70% of the entire prison system's population had been tested as of Monday, with the remaining 30% expected to be tested by the end of November, said Melissa DeRosa, a top aide to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

"We’re taking this very seriously and taking the health and safety of both the prison population and prison officers as seriously as we could," she said during a press briefing.