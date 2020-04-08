Corrections officer tests positive at Adirondack Adolescent Correctional Facility

The source said that as of Friday, 20 other staff members at the facility were put on quarantine because they had come into contact with this officer. The source said the prison is pulling people who had come into contact with this officer in the 24 hours before his diagnosis.

“There’s a lot of officers that were around this person prior to him being a confirmed case,” the source said.

This staff member said few employees at the prison were notified about the positive test.

The source said the prison is taking better safety measures now, taking employees’ temperatures and asking questions before starting shifts. The source said the state is now doing well at stopping the spread but that policy changes came too late and that inmate transfers and visitations should have been curtailed sooner. The source said the state has supplied the prison with plenty of hand sanitizer and that employees are cleaning everything often, but still, there is a fear the virus will spread.

This staff member said things are “dicey” inside the prison and that social distancing is next to impossible.

“I know a lot of guys are fearful, but I think it’s also put fear into our family members,” the staff member said.

The source knows of officers who are limiting contact with their families by staying in campers, basements or sleeping on the couch while they are home.

